The Giants agreed to terms with Miller on Friday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Miller, who last played in 2022 at the University of South Carolina, adds some depth to a Giants backfield that is currently headed by Devin Singletary. Per Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site, the 5-foot-9, 200-pounder told reporters last month that some scouts clocked his unofficial 40-time at around 4.27 seconds during South Carolina's Pro Day, and with that kind of speed Miller could potentially carve out a change-of-pace/return role in 2024 if he's able to make New York's roster.