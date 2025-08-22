Miller rushed 11 times for 41 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards in Thursday's 42-10 preseason win over New England.

Miller was handed an opportunity to showcase his skills in New York's final exhibition contest, as he logged 48 percent of the team's offensive snaps and handled more carries than the Giants' other running backs combined. The results were mixed for Miller -- while he led New York with 41 rushing yards, he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, and his longest run went for a modest eight yards. However, Miller's most impressive work during the preseason has been as a receiver out of the backfield, as he nabbed all 14 of this targets for 135 yards over the Giants' three games. Tyrone Tracy is locked in as New York's RB1, with Devin Singletary and Cam Skattebo slated to handle the bulk of the backup work. That leaves Miller battling with Eric Gray (undisclosed) for one of the team's final roster spots. Gray didn't play in any preseason contest, as he's been on the PUP list throughout training camp. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post projects Miller to make New York's initial 53-man roster with Gray potentially remaining on PUP when the regular season kicks off.