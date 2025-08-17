Miller rushed five times for 17 yards in Saturday's 31-12 exhibition win over the Jets. He added four catches on four targets for 43 yards.

Miller finished second on New York in rushing yards and third in receiving yards. He's found tough sledding on the ground through two preseason games, averaging a meager 2.6 yards on 10 carries, but has been quite impressive in the passing game, tallying 11 receptions on 11 targets for 123 yards. Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) are likely locked in as New York's top three running backs, but Miller has a path to a roster spot as RB4, especially with Eric Gray (undisclosed) still on the PUP list and yet to participate in training camp.