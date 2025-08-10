Miller received team recognition as the Giants' offensive player of the game following Saturday's preseason win over the Bills, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. The running back finished the contest with 10 carries for 22 yards and seven receptions on seven targets for 80 yards.

New York's running game was mostly stifled in the matchup, so though Miller logged only 22 yards on the ground, that was second-most on the team behind Jaxson Dart's 24 yards. Where Miller really shined, though, was in the passing game -- he led New York in both receptions and receiving yards while constantly picking up extra yards after catches. Miller also got the bulk of work out of the backfield for the team, logging 41 offensive snaps while No. 1 RB Tyrone Tracy got just five and backup Devin Singletary notched 12. It's worth noting that rookie Cam Skattebo (hamstring) didn't suit up, but he's almost certainly ahead of Miller on the depth chart as well. That said, Miller is a viable contender for No. 4 RB duties, especially with Eric Gray (undisclosed) still on the PUP list and far from a lock to make the final roster.