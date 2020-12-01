The Giants activated Pettis from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Pettis' team debut has been put on hold because of his stint on the reserve list. It appears he'll finally suit up for the Giants in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, a meeting between division leaders. It's unclear how much of an impact Pettis will have on offense with the starting wide receiver jobs locked down by Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Golden Tate. Pettis could contribute as a returner immediately.