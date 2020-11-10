Pettis was activated from the commissioner's exempt list Tuesday.
The Giants claimed the 25-year-old off waivers from the 49ers last week, but the team utilized a roster exemption with him unavailable for Week 9 due to the COVID-19 protocols when joining a new team. Pettis played 45 offensive snaps in the season opener but saw minimal playing time in the subsequent games and is without a catch this season. The 2018 second-round pick likely will open as a depth wideout for New York, but he could immediately contribute in the return game.