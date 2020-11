Pettis (illness) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Pettis landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test Nov. 20, and it won't be possible for him to attain clearance in time to suit up Week 12. A 2018 second-round pick from the 49ers, Pettis still has yet to suit up for the Giants since being claimed off waivers early November.