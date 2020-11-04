The Giants claimed Pettis off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

The 2018 second-round pick was cut loose by the 49ers on Tuesday after playing 28 games with the team. He recorded 38 receptions, 576 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over his first two years with the league, but he was targeted just once over five games this season. Pettis is in need of a fresh start, and he'll get that in New York. However, his best-case scenario (barring an injury higher on the depth chart) is as the No. 4 wide receiver behind Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder) and Golden Tate.