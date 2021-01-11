site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Dante Pettis: Scores a TD in finale
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 11, 2021

2:01 pm ET 1 min read
Pettis caught two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Giants regular season finale.
Actually one of the catches was a trap that Mike McCarthy failed to challenge, but who's counting? In any event, the former second-round pick is still only 25 and should get another chance to carve out a role somewhere.
