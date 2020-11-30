Pettis (illness) is expected to "ramp up" his activity and return from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Pettis is eligible to be activated from the reserve list, so his Giants debut could come this Sunday against the Seahawks. It appears he's cleared the necessary protocols, and the Giants simply want to see if his conditioning is up to par. Fantasy managers should stay away, as the 2018 second-round pick has enjoyed limited offensive success and could be catching passes from Colt McCoy once he eventually takes the field.