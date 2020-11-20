site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-dante-pettis-tests-positive-for-covid-19 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Dante Pettis: Tests positive for COVID-19
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pettis (illness) will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Pettis' positive test comes during the Giants' bye, but it throws some doubt on his availability for Week 12 against Cincinnati. The former 49er is still looking to make his debut with his new team.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 26 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read