Pettis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Pettis has been with the team for nearly two weeks, but his Giants debut will be put on hold once again. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger, the 2018 second-round pick is expected to suit up for the Giants following the Week 11 bye. Austin Mack and C.J. Board should get more work as depth wideouts for the time being.