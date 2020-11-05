Pettis (shoulder), whom the Giants claimed off waivers Wednesday, won't be eligible to play in Sunday's game at Washington while he waits to clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

All players moving from one organization to another must self-isolate for five days before reporting to work with their new clubs, so Pettis won't have enough time to get settled in with the Giants before Sunday's game. Pettis should be ready to join the Giants when the team begins Week 10 prep, and he'll likely have a clearer path to playing time in New York than he did in San Francisco. While Pettis likely won't be much more than a depth option at receiver so long as Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate are all available, special teams coach Thomas McGaughey said Wednesday that he thinks Pettis could take over as the team's punt returner.