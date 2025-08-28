Felton (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve with the Giants on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction report.

Felton was waived with an injury designation Tuesday, and he will now be forced to miss the entirety of the 2025 season while on IR with an undisclosed injury. The wide receiver would be eligible to return to action this year if he reached an injury settlement with the team, but otherwise, he'll shift his focus to being ready for 2026.