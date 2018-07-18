Thompson will have to compete for the starting job at free safety in advance of the 2018 season, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey reports.

Thompson started all 16 games for the Giants last season, but his struggles in both run support and pass coverage made him a liability. Throughout spring workouts Thompson was replaced in the starting lineup by third-year safety Andrew Adams, suggesting the Boise State product has some work to do in order to open the 2018 campaign with the first-team defense.