Giants' Darian Thompson: Losing grip on starting role
Thompson will have to compete for the starting job at free safety in advance of the 2018 season, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey reports.
Thompson started all 16 games for the Giants last season, but his struggles in both run support and pass coverage made him a liability. Throughout spring workouts Thompson was replaced in the starting lineup by third-year safety Andrew Adams, suggesting the Boise State product has some work to do in order to open the 2018 campaign with the first-team defense.
More News
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Totals 75 tackles in 2017•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Slated to start•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Participating in OTAs•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Eyeing full return in time for season opener•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: 'Very close' to full recovery•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Placed on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Travis Kelce primed for big year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce this offseason, and the Chiefs tight end is excited...
-
Ranking debate: Pick your TE
Do you wonder how you should prioritize a tight end in your draft? Are the Big Three worth...
-
Regression nuggets for TE, DST and K
Heath Cummings looks for likely regression at tight end, kicker and DST, with O.J. Howard sticking...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Analyzing our latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the first round in our latest non-PPR mock draft and breaks down some...
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...