Giants' Darian Thompson: Reverts to IR
Thompson (hamstring) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.
Thompson remains in recovery from a hamstring injury he picked up this preseason. The safety is now stuck on IR through the end of the league year unless he agrees to an injury settlement.
