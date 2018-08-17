Giants' Darian Thompson: Sitting out preseason game
Thompson (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Lions.
Thompson injured his hamstring during last week's preseason contest and it appears the issue hasn't subsided enough for him to return this week. Even when healthy, Thompson is expected to slot into a backup role this season for the Giants.
More News
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Losing grip on starting role•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Totals 75 tackles in 2017•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Slated to start•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Participating in OTAs•
-
Giants' Darian Thompson: Eyeing full return in time for season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...