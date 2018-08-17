Thompson (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Lions.

Thompson injured his hamstring during last week's preseason contest and it appears the issue hasn't subsided enough for him to return this week. Even when healthy, Thompson is expected to slot into a backup role this season for the Giants.

