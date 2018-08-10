Giants' Darian Thompson: Suffers hamstring injury
Thompson injured his hamstring on a special teams play during Thursday's preseason opener, Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.
Thompson appears to have fallen out of favor as the Giants' starting safety, evidenced by his participation on special teams Thursday. A long-term injury won't help his cause, but the extent of his injury has yet to be revealed.
