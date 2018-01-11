Thompson recorded 75 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception over 16 games in 2017.

Although he managed to stay injury-free, Thompon's second season in the league was a relative disappointment. Not only was tackling an issue -- Thompson missed 13 tackles throughout the season per Pro Football Focus -- but he didn't fare very well in pass coverage either. However, it's fair to view 2017 as his rookie season since Thompson missed most of the 2016 campaign with a sprained foot. This time around, the Boise State product won't have an injury to worry about as he begins preparations for the 2018 campaign.

