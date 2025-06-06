Alexander has not participated in the Giants' two open OTA practices, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The 2025 third-round pick had "no helmet," and New York coach Brian Daboll didn't comment on the situation, per Leonard. Alexander has size (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) and athleticism (4.95-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical jump), though he didn't start until his fifth season at Toledo in college. In the pros, he'll have a chance for at least a rotational role if he can get on the field.