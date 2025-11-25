Alexander tallied four tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's overtime loss to Detroit.

Alexander came into Sunday's contest with just a half-sack through his first 10 NFL games. He built upon that number considerably with a full sack of Jared Goff in each of the first and second quarters. Alexander also logged a season-high 51 percent defensive snap share, and his performance Sunday could help him earn more playing time moving forward.