Alexander (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The rookie third-rounder will be in street clothes for Sunday's regular-season opener, which leaves D.J. Davidson and Elijah Garcia to serve in rotation on the Giants' defensive line behind Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Dexter Lawrence and Roy Robertson-Harris. Alexander's next opportunity to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 2 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 14 in Dallas.