The Giants officially designated Muasau (ankle) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Muasau's 21-day practice window is now open, and if the Giants do not move him to the active roster in that span, he will need to remain on IR the rest of the season. The linebacker suffered an ankle injury in the Giants' Week 9 loss to the 49ers, leaving Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles with more snaps at inside linebacker. The 2024 sixth-round pick could return as early as Week 15 against the Commanders.