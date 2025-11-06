Muasau (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Muasau suffered an ankle injury during the Giants' Week 9 loss to the 49ers, and he finished that contest with four tackles (two solo). The injury was severe enough for him to miss Wednesday's practice, and he'll have two more opportunities to log at least a limited session ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles would be in line to start at inside linebacker if Muasau is not cleared to play Week 10.