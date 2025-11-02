Giants' Darius Muasau: Done for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muasau (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Muasau was injured in the first half and was ruled out just after halftime. He'll finish Week 9 with four tackles (two solo). Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has stepped into Muasau's role at linebacker.
