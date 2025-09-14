Giants' Darius Muasau: Getting checked for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muasau is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Muasau took a hit to the helmet while on defense in the third quarter, and he's been checked on by medical trainers for a concussion. Chris Board will likely see increased work at middle linebacker for as long as Muasau is sidelined.
