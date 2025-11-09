The Giants placed Muasau (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Muasau was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears due to an ankle injury he sustained against the 49ers in Week 9. His placement on IR means he'll be required to miss at least the next four games, which makes Week 15 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 14 the earliest he can return. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is in line to start at inside linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke due to Muasau and Micah McFadden (foot) both being on IR.