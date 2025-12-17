Muasau totaled nine tackles (three solo) during the Giants' loss versus the Commanders on Sunday.

Muasau spent the last five weeks on injured reserve due to an ankle injury but had a strong outing in his return, compiling a team-high nine tackles. With Micah McFadden still out following foot surgery, Muasau should continue to serve as one of the Giants' starting inside linebackers alongside Bobby Okereke during the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.