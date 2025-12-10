Muasau (ankle), who remains on IR, was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Muasau had his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday and is already participating in full, which seemly gives him a realistic chance to be activated from IR in time for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Commanders. Once back in action, Muasau will stand to bump Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles down the depth chart at inside linebacker.