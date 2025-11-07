Muasau (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The second-year linebacker from UCLA sustained an ankle injury in the Week 9 loss to the 49ers and was unable to practice all week. He's been an important part of the Giants' defense this season, recording 32 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over eight appearances. With both Muasau and Micah McFadden (ankle, IR) sidelined in Week 10, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will likely play increased snaps with New York's first-team defense.