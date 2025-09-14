Giants' Darius Muasau: Out with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muasau has been ruled out for the rest of the Giants' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday due to a concussion, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The inside linebacker took a hit to his helmet in the third quarter. Muasau recorded one solo tackle before exiting. Chris Board should be next in line to replace him.
More News
-
Giants' Darius Muasau: Getting checked for concussion•
-
Giants' Darius Muasau: Ends first campaign on high note•
-
Giants' Darius Muasau: Eight tackles vs. Indianapolis•
-
Giants' Darius Muasau: Records double-digit stops Week 16•
-
Giants' Darius Muasau: Records six stops Sunday•
-
Giants' Darius Muasau: Tallies eight stops Week 14•