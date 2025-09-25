Giants' Darius Muasau: Practices in full Thursday
Muasau (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Muasau's full participation in Thursday's practice indicates that he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol after being limited in Wednesday's session. He'll need to pass the league's protocol in order to be cleared to play in Sunday's home clash against the Chargers. Muasau was diagnosed with a concussion during the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Cowboys.
