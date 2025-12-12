default-cbs-image
Muasau (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Muasau had his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday and was able to log full participation in all three sessions this week. The return of the inside linebacker could be a needle-mover for this Giants defense, especially with the potential absence of Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness/neck/knee).

