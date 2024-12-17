Muasau tallied six tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 35-14 Week 15 loss to Baltimore.
Muasau got another start in place of Bobby Okereke (back) and played all 59 of New York's defensive snaps. The rookie linebacker has proven to be an effective tackler when given the chance, as he has at least six tackles in all three games in which he's logged at least half of the Giants' defensive snaps this season. Muasau figures to continue to start for however long Okereke remains out of action.
