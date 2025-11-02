Giants' Darius Muasau: Suffers ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muasau has an ankle injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The inside linebacker recorded four tackles (two solo) before leaving the contest. Zaire Barnes, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Neville Hewitt could all see more action in his absence.
