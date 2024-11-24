Share Video

Muasau (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Muasau was sidelined for Week 10 against the Panthers due to a hamstring injury, but he will return for Week 12 after practicing in a limited capacity all week. The rookie sixth-round pick has mostly served on special teams this season and has logged 11 tackles (seven solo) and one interception through eight regular-season games.

