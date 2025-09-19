Giants' Darius Muasau: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muasau (concussion/eye) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
Muasau didn't practice all week after sustaining a concussion in the Giants' Week 2 overtime loss to the Cowboys, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. The second-year pro from UCLA has played 56 defensive snaps through two games, recording three total tackles. In his absence, Swayze Bozeman is expected to start at inside linebacker in Week 3.
