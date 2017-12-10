Powe suffered a broken foot in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Powe made his career debut Sunday, hauling in two receptions for 13 yards. This was a rough ending to his first NFL game, and with the Giants out of playoff contention, Powe's season looks finished.

