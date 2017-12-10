Powe will start at wide receiver in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

In a somewhat surprising decision, Powe, a first-year player out of California who has never logged an NFL snap, will displace Tavarres King -- who is a healthy inactive -- in the starting lineup. Given his lack of pedigree, Powe won't rank any higher than third in the pecking order for targets behind No. 1 wideout Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram and will need to produce before generating much interest in the fantasy realm.