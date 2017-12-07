Powe was signed to the Giants' 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Powe was a preseason casualty of the Giants in August and has been on the Giants' practice squad since early October. The Giants' injury issues at wide receiver and lost 2017 season could lead to some offensive opportunities for the 23-year-old, but he's likely to see more consistent snaps on special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories