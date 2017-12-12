Giants' Darius Powe: Lands on IR
The Giants placed Power (foot) on injured reserve Monday.
Powe fractured his foot while making his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys when the undrafted rookie secured two of four targets for 13 yards. With his season all but over, Powe will now look to recover in time for the start of offseason workouts next spring.
