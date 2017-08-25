Giants' Darius Powe: Reverts to IR
Powe (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers Thursday, Dan Duggan of The New Jersey Advanced Media reports.
Powe was waived after dealing with an unspecified hamstring injury last week. The team is expected to waive him again after negotiating an injury settlement.
