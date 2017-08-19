Giants' Darius Powe: Won't play Monday vs. Browns
Powe is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for Monday's preseason matchup against the Browns, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.
Powe, who has yet to appear in an NFL game, will be sidelined with a hamstring injury Monday. During his senior season at California back in 2015, he appeared in 13 games, catching 47 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.
