Slayton and the Giants agreed Wednesday to a paycut for the 2022 season that will keep him on the roster heading into the team's Week 1 matchup with the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Slayton had been due $2.54 million in the final year of his rookie contract, but his salary will now drop to the league-minimum amount of $965,000 to save the Giants $1.6 million against the cap. According to Rock, Slayton's restructured deal will allow him to earn back some salary if he reaches certain playing-time incentives, but his outlook on that front isn't promising as the Giants' depth chart at receiver currently stands. Slayton looks to be behind all of Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson at receiver, and fellow depth options Richie James and David Sills offer the ability to contribute on special teams. With all that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Slayton found himself on the inactive list Sunday in Tennessee.