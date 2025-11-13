Slayton (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton suffered a hamstring injury during the Giants' Week 10 loss at Chicago but toughed it out en route to four catches (on four targets) for 89 yards and one touchdown while playing 63 percent of the snaps. He has yet to mix into drills this week, but he was spotted working with trainers on the side during Thursday's session, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Friday's practice likely will be key for how Slayton is listed ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.