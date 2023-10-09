Slayton secured two of four targets for 35 yards in the Giants' 31-16 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Slayton unsurprisingly put up a modest stat line in another highly underwhelming performance for the Giants' air attack. The veteran speedster has eclipsed Sunday's yardage total only once in his first five games, and unless Daniel Jones (neck) or Tyrod Taylor are able to help the offense find a different gear, Slayton will remain mostly a fantasy afterthought in all but very deep formats.