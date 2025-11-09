Giants' Darius Slayton: Back in Sunday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slayton (hamstring) returned to Sunday's game in Chicago, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Slayton paid a visit to the locker in the second quarter due to a hamstring injury but was able to reenter the contest after halftime. He'll look to build upon the three catches (on three targets) for 85 yards that he put together before his exit.
