Slayton caught eight of 11 targets for 129 yards in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cowboys.

The second-year receiver was, by far, Daniel Jones' favorite option on the afternoon, as no other Giant saw more than five targets or hauled in more than 42 receiving yards. Slayton's had to make do with yardage rather than scores lately, however -- Jones only has two passing TDs on the year so far, and Slayton caught them both back in the Giants' opener. The duo will look to hook up in the end zone again next week at home against Washington.