Slayton caught four of eight targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings.

While it wasn't an efficient performance, Slayton provided the Giants with some big plays, including a 47-yard reception late in the first quarter that helped set up New York's second TD of the game. The 26-year-old wideout emerged as one of Daniel Jones' most trusted targets after barely playing to begin the year, but Slayton faces a tough matchup in the divisional round against an Eagles secondary that held him to two catches in their first meeting during the regular season.