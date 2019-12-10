Giants' Darius Slayton: Big performance in defeat
Slayton caught five of eight targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles.
Slayton showed no slippage despite the Giants' change of quarterback, as he opened the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown from Eli Manning, then finished the first half with a 55-yard scoring bomb. In doing so, the rookie set a new career high in receiving yards -- topping 100 yards for the second time and scoring for the fourth time in his last four outings -- and led New York in all major pass-catching categories. That came despite both Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard suiting up, offering resounding reassurance of Slayton's stock ahead of a tasty Week 15 matchup against Miami.
